Over 40 monkeys escape from research facility; police warn residents to secure doors and windows

SOUTH CAROLINA — Authorities in South Carolina have warned residents to lock their doors and windows after more than 40 monkeys escaped from a research facility Wednesday night.

The primates broke loose from a Alpha Genesis facility in Beaufort County and traps have been set up and thermal imaging cameras are being used in an effort to locate the fugitive monkeys, the Yemassee Police Department said in a statement according to CBS.

As of Thursday morning, police said none of the monkeys have been captured.

“Residents are strongly advised to keep doors and windows secured to prevent these animals from entering homes,” police said. “If you spot any of the escaped animals, please contact 911 immediately and refrain from approaching them.”

Police said there is no health risk associated with the animals.

