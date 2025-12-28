Over 30 residents displaced, 4 pets dead in apartment fire

HAMILTON COUNTY — Four pets have died, and over 30 residents have been displaced after an apartment fire in Hamilton County.

In Harrison Township, fire crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of Tall Oaks Circle around 7:47 p.m. on Saturday, according to our news affiliate, WCPO.

The fire was isolated to one unit, and no one was injured.

Five animals were involved, and at least four of them have died.

30 to 35 people have been displaced as a result of the fire.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist with the displaced residents.

The Hamilton County Fire Investigation Unit is assisting the Harrison Fire Department with the investigation.

