Local boy dead, several injured in crash involving motorhome in Florida

MARION COUNTY, FLORIDA/CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County boy is dead, and several others are injured after a crash involving a motorhome in Florida on Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and medics responded around 5:45 a.m. to a reported crash on U.S. 27 in Marion County, Florida, according to an FHP crash report.

The motorhome was carrying a total of 15 people from Clark County.

It was traveling south on U.S 27 while an SUV was going west on County Road (CR) 316 in Florida, the crash report said.

The two vehicles collided and caused the motorhome to overturn, the crash report stated.

A 5-year-old boy was a passenger in the motorhome and was pronounced dead at the scene, the crash report stated.

Medics transported twelve other occupants from the motorhome to the hospital with critical injuries .

Additionally, the SUV driver, the sole occupant, also went to the hospital, according to the crash report.

We will continue to update this developing story.

