Reports of man with gun near Cracker Barrel; movie theatre placed on lockdown

MILFORD — A Cinemark movie theatre went on lockdown Tuesday evening after a report of a man with a gun nearby.

Just before 5:30 p.m., the Milford Police Department received multiple 911 calls about a man with a gun in the area of Cracker Barrel and heading toward the Cinemark Movie Theatre, according to a social media post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Cinemark Movie Theatre was placed on lockdown while officers investigated.

Officers made contact with the man and determined that the gun was an airsoft-style “BB” gun.

Once the threat was gone, the movie theatre was released from the lockdown.

At no time was there an active threat, and public safety was maintained throughout the incident.

The Milford Police Department is following up with the prosecutor’s office to determine next steps about possible charges.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group