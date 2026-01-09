ICE arrests over 280 during ‘Operation Buckeye,’ DHS announces

OHIO — Over 280 people were arrested during a weeklong federal immigration operation across Ohio, called “Operation Buckeye.”
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the targeted enforcement operation took place from Dec. 16 to Dec. 21.
Officials described the people arrested as “illegal aliens” and said some were convicted of aggravated assault against a police officer, drug trafficking, criminal possession of a firearm, and robbery.
Our media partner, WBNS-10 TV, obtained a statement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the operation.
They said the agents’ actions were “part of ongoing efforts to uphold public safety and enforce federal immigration laws.”
The department announced the operation’s results on Thursday, the same day Dayton residents gathered to protest the deadly shooting involving an ICE agent in Minneapolis.
DHS officials highlighted eight “of the worst” arrested during the operation:
Emanuel Guijosa-Nonato, of Mexico, has been convicted of aggravated assault against a police officer, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence of liquor, and illegal re-entry.
Andres Blanco Hernandez, “a criminal illegal alien,” arrested for assault and domestic violence.
Wilmar Edgardo Lozano-Alcantara, of El Salvador, has been convicted of drug possession, robbery, and trespassing.
Erick Jose Ramos-Boscan, of Venezuela, has been convicted of criminal possession of a firearm.
Edilmiro Pedraza Quinones, a “criminal illegal alien,” has been convicted of drug possession, shoplifting and contempt of court.
Marco Antonio Clemente Picazo, of Mexico, has been convicted of driving under the influence of liquor and drug possession.
Melvin Alejandro Rodriguez Rodriguez, of Venezuela, has previously been arrested for assault.
Fernandez Flores, of Honduras, has been convicted of making a false police report and arrested for larceny and obstructing police.
