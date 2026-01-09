ICE arrests over 280 during ‘Operation Buckeye,’ DHS announces

OHIO — Over 280 people were arrested during a weeklong federal immigration operation across Ohio, called “Operation Buckeye.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the targeted enforcement operation took place from Dec. 16 to Dec. 21.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials described the people arrested as “illegal aliens” and said some were convicted of aggravated assault against a police officer, drug trafficking, criminal possession of a firearm, and robbery.

Our media partner, WBNS-10 TV, obtained a statement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the operation.

They said the agents’ actions were “part of ongoing efforts to uphold public safety and enforce federal immigration laws.”

The department announced the operation’s results on Thursday, the same day Dayton residents gathered to protest the deadly shooting involving an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

DHS officials highlighted eight “of the worst” arrested during the operation:

Emanuel Guijosa-Nonato, of Mexico, has been convicted of aggravated assault against a police officer, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence of liquor, and illegal re-entry.

Emanuel Guijosa-Nonato (Department of Homeland Security)

Andres Blanco Hernandez, “a criminal illegal alien,” arrested for assault and domestic violence.

Andres Blanco Hernandez (Department of Homeland Security)

Wilmar Edgardo Lozano-Alcantara, of El Salvador, has been convicted of drug possession, robbery, and trespassing.

Wilmar Edgardo Lozano-Alcantara (Department of Homeland Security)

Erick Jose Ramos-Boscan, of Venezuela, has been convicted of criminal possession of a firearm.

Erick Jose Ramos-Boscan (Department of Homeland Security)

Edilmiro Pedraza Quinones, a “criminal illegal alien,” has been convicted of drug possession, shoplifting and contempt of court.

Edilmiro Pedraza Quinones (Department of Homeland Security)

Marco Antonio Clemente Picazo, of Mexico, has been convicted of driving under the influence of liquor and drug possession.

Marco Antonio Clemente Picazo (Department of Homeland Security)

Melvin Alejandro Rodriguez Rodriguez, of Venezuela, has previously been arrested for assault.

Melvin Alejandro Rodriguez Rodriguez (Department of Homeland Security)

Fernandez Flores, of Honduras, has been convicted of making a false police report and arrested for larceny and obstructing police.

Fernandez Flores (Department of Homeland Security)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group