Over 200lbs of marijuana found during local investigation

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Detectives in Miami Township found hundreds of pounds of marijuana during a search.

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The drugs were found during an investigation into a suspected drug trafficker.

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Along with the marijuana, detectives found a gun and a significant amount of cash.

“We remain committed to targeting those who bring drugs and violence into our neighborhoods and to keeping Miami Township a safe place to live,” police said on social media.

They did not identify the suspected drug trafficker.

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