Over 200K pounds of liquid eggs recalled, could contain cleaning solution

More than 212,000 pounds of liquid egg products were recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The liquid egg products were produced on March 12 and 13.

The USDA said the products could contain sodium hypochlorite, a cleaning solution.

TRENDING STORIES:

The following are part of the recall:

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 09 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL FROZEN EGG SUBSTITUTE” and “egg beaters NO ENJAULADAS ORIGINAL SUSTITUTO DE HUEVO CONGELADO” and USE BY MAR 07 2026.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “Bob Evans Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

Food Safety and Inspection Service scientists found that use of the product should not cause adverse health consequences, the USDA said.

No illnesses have been reported.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group