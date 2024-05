Thousands of people are without power as storms roll through the Miami Valley Sunday.

As of 3:55 p.m., 2,341 AES Ohio customers are without power.

Outages are being reported in the following counties, according to the AES Ohio outage map:

Clark-10

Clinton- 1167

Greene-329

Montgomery- 835

