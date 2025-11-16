Over $17 million awarded to support film, TV in Ohio

OHIO — Over $17 million was awarded to three feature films and one television series in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Development announced last week that more than $17 million in state tax credits was awarded to support film and TV productions in the state.

The credits are issued through the Motion Picture Tax Credit program, which was created in 2009 to encourage and develop a strong film industry in Ohio.

The money will go toward three feature films and one television series that are expected to create around 115 new jobs, more than $59 million in eligible production expenditures, and $215 million in total production costs.

The projects receiving the support through the Motion Picture Tax Credit Program are:

The feature film “Night Flirt” in Delaware County will receive $101,385

The feature film “Reaper” in Cuyahoga County will receive $10,843,504.50

The feature film “Somedays” in Cuyahoga County will receive $6,144,562.50

The TV series “The Land Season 1″ in Cuyahoga County will receive $859,266.90

Applications for the tax credit program are evaluated according to the project’s potential economic impact and contributions to developing a permanent workforce in the industry.

The program prioritizes television series and miniseries, followed by other eligible productions.

Additional funding through the tax credit program is still available for the fiscal year 2026. Applications are reviewed and awarded on a rolling basis.

Additional information can be found here.

