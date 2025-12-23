Over 100 million Americans expected to travel during Christmas holiday

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are getting ready to head out the door ahead of the Christmas holiday celebrations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz previews what you can expect as you hit the road or skies LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

AAA expects almost 110 million Americans to travel by road this Christmas season.

They said the best time to drive is before 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The worst time is this afternoon.

AAA estimates that one-third of Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for the Christmas holidays. They expect the number of flyers to increase by over two percent compared to last year.

Aixa Diaz, AAA spokesperson, said that travelers should be prepared.

“If you get cancelled, are you going to rent a car and drive to a different airport, are you just going to drive back home, or are you going to postpone your trip,” she said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group