OSHP troopers respond to crash on I-70 in Clark County

Trooper with state patrol finds, attends to father and son who were in a car on I-75 in Butler County and overdosed on heroin.

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on I-70 in Clark County early Saturday morning.

OSHP Troopers with the Springfield post were dispatched to the 45-mile marker of I-70 Westbound around 4:23 a.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

An OSHP Dispatcher told News Center 7 that potentially one person is injured, but there were no other preliminary details available.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

