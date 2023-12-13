OSHP looking for next generation of state troopers

DAYTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for its next generation of troopers.

It is hosting an open house on Thursday to give potential recruits an idea of what it is like to enter the academy.

There are some standards recruits must meet.

They need to be a United States citizen, ages 20-39, have a valid driver’s license, and a high school diploma or GED.

“We definitely are looking for more women, and as I said to diversify our staff as well,” Trooper Jessica McIntyre, OHSP Southwest Recruiter, told News Center 7 on Tuesday. “It is a great position to have, and it opens up doors to many places you never thought you would be.”

The open house will take place Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the OSHP’s Dayton Post at 400 Smith Drive.

