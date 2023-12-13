Local police department issues warning about recent text scam

CENTERVILLE — A local police department is issuing a warning about a recent text scam.

The Centerville Police Department says it has been made aware of a text message scam where the scammers are posing as the USPS.

The department issued a video message on a social media post saying that scammers will send a text message to people saying their USPS package cannot be delivered.

“The USPS package has arrived at the warehouse and cannot be delivered due to incomplete address information,” the message says. “Please confirm your address in the link within 12 hours.”

Centerville Police says it is a scam and people should not click the link.

Centerville Police text message scam Photo contributed by Centerville Police Department (Centerville Police Department)

