Area sheriff’s office issues warning about recent phone scam

MERCER COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office is issuing a warning about a recent phone scam.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said it has been made aware of a phone scam where the scammers are “spoofing” the department’s phone number.

“The scammers claim to be a deputy or sergeant from our office and request money for being in contempt of court,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. “They state that they are watching the victims, and in some instances the scammer provides a case number and said the victim will have to pay or spend 10 days in jail.”

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents it will never call and ask for money.

