OSHP investigating after crash involving train, truck in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash involving a train in Clark County on Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
State troopers from the Springfield Post of the OSHP responded just after 5:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Fletcher Pike on a reported crash involving a train, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 42-year-old man in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck
- 911 caller describes shooting in local neighborhood
- Can you help? Police looking for person of interest in Kroger theft investigation
The dispatcher told News Center 7 that there are currently no injuries.
No other information is currently available.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group