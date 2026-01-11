OSHP investigating after crash involving train, truck in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash involving a train in Clark County on Sunday.

State troopers from the Springfield Post of the OSHP responded just after 5:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Fletcher Pike on a reported crash involving a train, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that there are currently no injuries.

No other information is currently available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.

