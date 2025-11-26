OSHP asking drivers to prioritize safety this Thanksgiving

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging motorists to prioritize safety this Thanksgiving.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Starting at midnight on November 26 through 11:59 p.m. on November 30, state troopers will focus on removing impaired drivers from the roadways, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

Troopers will be vigilant in enforcing laws against impaired driving, as well as monitoring for safety belt, speeding, and distracted driving violations.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Thanksgiving holiday is traditionally one of the busiest travel periods of the year, prompting increased patrol efforts to ensure road safety.

“As the busy holiday travel season begins, I urge all Ohioans to be safe and smart while behind the wheel,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Every driver has the ability to prevent devastating crashes and serious injuries by buckling up, putting distractions away, and driving sober.”

OSHP is asking drivers to follow four safety steps while traveling this week:

Designate a sober driver or use a rideshare

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears seat belts

Obey the posted speed limits

Eliminate distractions while driving.

During last year’s Thanksgiving travel period, 11 people were killed in 10 crashes on Ohio’s roadways, with alcohol and/or drugs contributing to five of the fatal incidents, the spokesperson said.

Additionally, three people died after being hit by a vehicle during this time in 2024.

“Driving responsibly isn’t just a choice; it’s a shared obligation,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, OSHP superintendent. “Help make this a fatality-free holiday period by prioritizing sober driving, wearing your safety belt, and staying focused on the task of driving.”

Drivers are encouraged to report impaired drivers, drug activity, or stranded motorists by safely calling #677 on Ohio roadways.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group