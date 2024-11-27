Organization working to place wreaths on nearly 60K gravesites in Dayton National Cemetery

DAYTON — Thousands of veterans’ gravesites at the Dayton National Cemetery were bare during the holiday season last year.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, an organization called Senior Veterans is working to change that this year.

Senior Veterans leaders said 57,500 of the 62,000 gravesites at the Dayton National Cemetery were bare Christmas morning in 2023.

“When a wreath is placed on the gravestone, the name on that gravestone is read aloud. So, it’s a wonderful thing,” CEO of Senior Veterans David Bolser said.

The organization has been placing wreaths on veteran’s gravesites for six years.

“Imagine this, it’s Memorial Day. You go to a national cemetery and 80% of the graves don’t have an American flag. It’s the same thing,” Bolser said.

Bolser said they are accepting donations for $17 wreaths.

The organization’s goal is to place a wreath on every gravesite.

“It’s truly giving back to those who have given the most and it’s the purest form of Thanksgiving, giving thanks,” Bolser said.

Donations are being accepted until Dec. 13 and the wreaths will be placed on gravesites on Dec. 14. To donate, click here.

