Organization hands out thousands of coats, shoes to local community

TROTWOOD — A woman is doing her best to make sure everyone has a warm coat this winter.

“It’s going to help my kids, grandbabies,” Franciene Barnes said.

Barnes walked into the Trotwood branch of the Dayton Metro Library.

She was picking up coats, not books, this time.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing, everybody needs help nowadays,” Barnes said.

“I saw a few babies going to school in my area, walking to school in my area, and it was freezing outside,” Jacqueline Moore said.

Moore said spotting kids with light jackets in the middle of winter a couple of years ago led to this event.

She knew her organization, Chosen Outreach Ministries, had to help, and a coat giveaway was born.

Moore joined forces with Operation Warm.

Her organization, with volunteers, handed out 500 free coats last year.

They doubled it to 1,000 coats this year.

“If I can just give a little joy to someone, here it is,” Moore said.

This year’s giveaway also included 1,00 pairs of shoes.

