UD community adds tiles to Oregon District shooting memorial

DAYTON — Some University of Dayton students had a chance to be part of a permanent memorial going up in Dayton later this year to honor the Oregon District shooting victims.

All members of the UD community were invited Tuesday to lay a piece of tile in ‘The Seed of Life’ mosaic.

It is part of the permanent memorial to honor the nine victims of the Oregon District Mass Shooting nearly five years ago.

The memorial will also the first responders and families impacted by the 2019 Oregon District shooting.

The two-day event had great successes with several people coming out with heavy hearts as they added their piece of title to the last memorial.

“Whether it’s honoring the lives lost in the mass shooting or just honoring a friend or loved one that’s been impacted by gun violence,” Dion Green, founder of the Fudge Foundation, told News Center 7. “I really think it’s important when you’re creating something in the community that it’s community-driven and all hands of the community is a part of it.”

The mosaic will be completed and placed in the plaza on East Fifth Street, not far from Wayne Avenue next to the Trolley Stop in the Oregon District on August 4.

For more information about The Seed of Life memorial, visit Oregon District 8-4 Memorial’s website.

