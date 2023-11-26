Opening announced for new Kids Express location

CENTERVILLE — A new Dayton Children’s Kids Express location will be available to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 28, according to a spokesperson from the hospital.

The new location is in Centerville in the Sugarcreek Plaza at 6044 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45459.

This is the fifth Kids Express location to open in the Miami Valley, the spokesperson said.

The on-demand pediatric healthcare option can see children from 6 weeks old to 18.

It will be open 7 days a week, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and over the weekend from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kids Express utilizes specially trained pediatric nurse practitioners to see patients for common illnesses when their main pediatrician is not available, the spokesperson said.

Kids Express nurse practitioners can treat everyday issues such as:

Earaches and ear infections

Sinus infection

Colds

Flu

COVID-19 concerns

Flu and COVID vaccines

Sore, strep throats

Minor cuts and bruises (no stitches)

Pink eye

Rashes, poison ivy, or oak

Vomiting, diarrhea

“We know that parents are busy and need options. We also know that when their child gets sick, many times they already have a pretty good idea what is wrong. We wanted to give them an option for care that they can trust is kid-focused but is also easy and fast,” Dayton Children’s Kids Express and urgent care Division Chief Lisa Ziemnik said.

Parents can reserve a spot online to ensure their visit is at a convenient time and to reduce time spent in the waiting room, the spokesperson said.

Wait times are available on the Dayton Children’s website for those who can’t reserve a time slot. Walk-ins are welcome, but scheduled patients will be seen first.

The other four Kids Express locations throughout the region include:

Kids Express – Beavercreek: 3301 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Suite 200, Beavercreek, OH, 45432.

Kids Express – Mason: 8809 Wilkens Blvd., Mason, OH, 45040.

Kids Express – Springboro: 662 N. Main St., Springboro, OH, 45066.

Kids Express – West Chester: 7787 Cox Lane, West Chester, OH, 45069.

For more information on the Centerville Kids Express location, visit their website at www.childrensdayton.org/locations/kids-express-centerville.

