Old electronics to be recycled next week in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — People can recycle their old electronics in Trotwood next week.

This is part of Electronic Waste Week taking August 7-12, the city announced on social media.

Neighbors can drop off computers, televisions, cell phones, microwaves, clocks, cameras, stereos, and monitors at the former Sears location at the 5200 block of Salem Avenue.

It will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., August 7-11, and 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 12.

For more information, contact Charles Wheeler III at 937-854-7228 or email him here.

