OHSAA announces football state semifinal bracket pairings

OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) has announced next week’s state football semifinal pairings.

The state semifinals will take place on Nov. 29.

As previously reported by News Center 7, several area high schools will play this Friday in the regional finals.

The regional finals with area high schools are:

Division I Region 2

No. 8 Wayne vs No. 2 Centerville- Welcome Stadium (Dayton)

Division III Region 12

No. 4 London vs No. 3 Bellbrook- Springfield High School (Springfield)

Division IV Region 16

No. 10 Archbishop Alter vs No. 5 Taft- Monroe High School (Monroe)

Division V Region 20

No. 5 Indian Lake vs No. 2 West Liberty Salem- Piqua High School (Piqua)

Division VI Region 24

No. 3 Anna vs No. 1 Coldwater- Sidney High School (Sidney)

Division VII Region 28

No. 2 Minster vs No. 1 Marion Local- Wapakoneta High School (Wapakoneta)

The state semifinal brackets are:

Division I State Semifinals, November 29

Region 1 vs. Region 3 at TBA

Region 4 vs. Region 2 at TBA

State Championship Game: Friday, December 6, 7:30 p.m.

Division II State Semifinals, November 29

Region 5 vs. Region 6 at TBA

Region 7 vs. Region 8 at TBA

State Championship Game: Thursday, December 5, 7 p.m.

Division III State Semifinals, November 29

Region 9 vs. Region 10 at TBA

Region 11 vs. Region 12 at TBA

State Championship Game: Friday, December 6, 3 p.m.

Division IV State Semifinals, November 29

Region 14 vs. Region 13 at TBA

Region 16 vs. Region 15 at TBA

State Championship Game: Saturday, December 7, 7:30 p.m.

Division V State Semifinals, November 29

Region 18 vs. Region 17 at TBA

Region 19 vs. Region 20 at TBA

State Championship Game: Saturday, December 7, 3 p.m.

Division VI State Semifinals, November 29

Region 21 vs. Region 23 at TBA

Region 24 vs. Region 22 at TBA

State Championship Game: Saturday, December 7, 10:30 a.m.

Division VII State Semifinals, November 29

Region 27 vs. Region 25 at TBA

Region 28 vs. Region 26 at TBA

State Championship Game: Friday, December 6, 10:30 a.m.

Tickets for all playoff games will be available on Mondays. Visit this website.

To learn more about state championship game tickets, click here.

