Ohio woman pleads guilty in ‘serial murder case’

COLUMBUS — An Ohio woman accused of meeting men for sex and then drugging them to rob them has pleaded guilty to causing their deaths.

Rebecca Auborn, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to four counts of murder and one count of felonious assault in what Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office called a “serial murder case.”

Auborn was originally indicted on nearly 30 counts in 2023 for the intentional, deadly overdoses of four men and an attempted overdose of another man.

The investigation began after the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force received information that Auborn was meeting men for sex in northeast Columbus, then dosing the men with drugs with the intent to steal their belongings.

Yost said in a statement that the plea “closes a tough case.”

“An overwhelming amount of convincing evidence and an airtight investigation conducted by (the Bureau of Criminal Investigation) and Columbus Police left no doubt that a conviction was forthcoming. When law enforcement works together, there’s hope for families to secure justice,” Yost said.

Auborn will be sentenced in February.

