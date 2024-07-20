Ohio woman brandishes ‘replica’ gun outside of Sheriff’s Office, shot by Sheriff

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead after being shot by an Ohio Sheriff outside of the county Sheriff’s office.

The Medina County Sheriff shot a woman wielding a knife and a replica gun outside the sheriff’s office, CBS affiliate Cleveland 19 reported.

Medina Police identified the woman as 37-year-old Victoria Carter of Lafayette Township, WKYC reported.

Carter was reportedly causing a disturbance in the parking lot when she threatened a man with a knife and a gun. The man then reported her to the sheriff’s office via an outdoor intercom, News 5 Cleveland reported.

Medina County Sheriff Terry Grice and Deputy Clinage went to the front of the building where they found Carter and ordered her to drop her weapons, CBS affiliate Cleveland 19 reported.

Carter did not comply with their orders and charged at both officers. Clinage tasered Carter but it was ineffective, News 5 Cleveland reported.

When Carter charged at them again, Grice shot and killed Carter, CBS affiliate Cleveland 19 reported.

Grice is on paid leave while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigates the shooting, News 5 Cleveland reported.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Medina Police Department.

