Ohio mother sentenced for crushing 4-month-old son’s skull, letting body decompose

COLUMBUS — An Ohio mother has received her sentence after she crushed her 4-month-old baby’s skull.

On Thursday. 40-year-old Melissa Thorp of Columbus entered a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated murder, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Thorp was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Franklin County judge, abc6 reported.

In September 2022, Thorp called Columbus police stating her 4-month-old son, Aaron, was not breathing, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Officers on the scene said the body was “already in a state of decomposition” when they arrived, abc6 reported.

It was not clear how long Aaron was dead, according to Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Dan Meyer, but it appeared longer than Thorp told police, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, and it was ruled a homicide, abc6 reported.

