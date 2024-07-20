Officers respond to two vehicle crash in German Twp

GERMAN TWP — Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in German Township early Saturday morning.
Around 1:06 a.m. officers were dispatched to State Route 725 and Boomershine Rd on reports of a two-vehicle crash.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that crews were on scene investigating a crash.
It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time. No other preliminary details were available.
This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.
