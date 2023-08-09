Ohio voters reject State Issue 1, maintaining simple majority to pass constitutional amendments

Voters in Ohio have rejected a measure that would have made amending the state constitution more difficult.

Ohio will maintain its existing simple majority requiring 50 percent plus one vote to pass a constitutional amendment in the state.

If Issue 1 passed an amendment would require signatures from all 88 counties, then a 60-percent statewide vote to pass it.

Those against the issue have been the first to send their reactions to the outcome.

“By rejecting State Issue 1, Ohioans rejected special interests and demanded that democracy remain where it belongs – in the hands of voters, not the rich and powerful,” Sen. Sherrod Brown said.

>> Ohio voters reject State Issue 1 - Special Election Results

“Ohioans’ support for abortion access and reproductive freedom was never in question. From defeating Issue 1 tonight to submitting nearly twice the amount of signatures needed to get a measure protecting abortion access on the ballot in November, Ohio voters have made clear that they will settle for nothing less than reproductive freedom for all,” a spokesperson for NARAL Pro-Choice America said.

Now that Issue 1 has failed, the focus will go to November’s election where voters will decide on amending the state constitution to add abortion rights to it.

At the national level, the threshold to pass a constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds vote in Congress. Then, three-fourths of the states - 35 - must ratify an amendment before it can be made permanent.

We will continue following this story and add more statements as they are released.

©2023 Cox Media Group