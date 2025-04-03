Ohio toddler shot, 17-year-old detained

AKRON — A nearly 2-year-old was hurt after being shot in Akron Wednesday afternoon.

Akron police were called to the 1500 block of Hyde Park Avenue for a shooting, according to CBS-affaliate WOIO.

When officers arrived, they found that a nearly 2-year-old boy had been shot in the abdomen.

A 17-year-old was detained by police.

Moments after the shooting, another 17-year-old showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police believe both shootings are related.

Deputy Chief Michael Miller said preliminary evidence shows the shooting may have been unintentional.

Police did not know the condition of the toddler.

