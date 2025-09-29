Ohio Task Force 1 leader describes when they got demobilized

In less than 12 hours, Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) packed up and headed to the Carolinas, anticipating damage from a severe storm. But it was demobilized and returned home.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with team leaders. Hear what goes into the decision to demobilize tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

As Hurricane Imelda was heading for the Carolinas, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) initially deployed OH-TF1.

News Center 7 previously reported that the task force was initially deployed Saturday morning as a Type III Urban Search & Rescue Team.

Ryan Hogsten, OH-TF1 task force leader, told Patterson that they were demobilized on Sunday afternoon.

“(On Sunday), they found out the storm was marking a sharp east turn,” he said. “They decided our resources weren’t needed.”

“How often does it happen before a team reaches their destination, are they demobilized?” Patterson asked.

“‘It’s probably more rare, but I don’t have an exact number on that.”

