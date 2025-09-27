Ohio Task Force 1 activated ahead of severe weather in the Carolinas

OHIO — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) has been activated to the Carolinas ahead of a severe weather threat.

A spokesperson with the task force said they were placed on alert status at 9 a.m. Saturday as a Type III Urban Search & Rescue Team.

The team will have a special focus on water rescue operations.

A team of 47 OH-TF1 members, including 17 water rescue specialists and 2 canine search specialists, will be heading to the Carolinas.

The spokesperson said the National Weather Service has warned of the chance for significant rainfall and flooding as strong storms move into the southeastern coast of the country.

The task force will leave for the Carolinas on Sunday at 8 a.m.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

