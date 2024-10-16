Ohio Supreme Court upholds new ballot drop box rules

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld the state’s secretary of state’s changes to absentee ballot drop-off rules.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The justices ruled along party lines on Tuesday saying that individuals delivering a ballot for a family member or disabled voter cannot use the ballot drop box outside of the county board of elections, according to WSYX TV in Columbus.

They must enter the office and complete a form confirming they are following the law.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose released a statement following the court’s decision.

“I’m grateful the court has allowed us to proceed with our efforts to protect the integrity of Ohio’s elections. Political activists tried once again to dismantle the safeguards we’ve put in place, specifically in this case against ballot harvesting, and they’ve been rejected. This is the same policy that’s been used successfully in other states, and it’s designed to protect both individuals and election officials from accusations of illegal voting. The court’s decision should reinforce the confidence Ohio voters have in the security, honesty, and accountability of our elections.”

The Ohio Democratic Party filed the lawsuit back in September, the Associated Press said.

“Frank LaRose’s illegal attempt to deprive Ohioans of their right to return their ballot at a drop box with assistance is in violation of both Ohio and federal law,” party chair Liz Walters said at the time. “The Ohio Democratic Party alongside Ohioans impacted by LaRose’s illegal directive are taking every action necessary to protect the constitutional right of every Ohioan to participate in our democracy.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



