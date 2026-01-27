Ohio Supreme Court rules local school’s email list is public record

XENIA — The Supreme Court of Ohio ruled today that a local district’s email distribution list is public record.

Xenia Community City School District must provide the superintendent’s newsletter email distribution list to Darbi Boddy, the court said.

The court rejected the district’s claim that the list was not a public record and that the request was improperly denied.

Boddy requested the email distribution list in December 2024 after a Supreme Court decision established similar lists as public records.

The district argued that the list included personally identifiable student information, which it claimed exempted it from release under state and federal laws.

However, the Court determined that the district failed to prove its claim, leading to a ruling that the list must be released with any necessary redactions.

The district will now be required to provide the requested email distribution list after redacting personally identifiable information. Additionally, Boddy may submit an itemized request for her attorneys’ fees to the court.

