ACLU of Ohio files lawsuit challenging ban on gender-affirming care for minors

COLUMBUS — The ACLU of Ohio along with the global law firm Goodwin have filed a lawsuit challenging House Bill 68.

The union is challenging the provision that specifically bans gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors.

The lawsuit is on behalf of two families “whose children are at risk of losing critical, medically necessary healthcare,” the ACLU said.

The union alleges HB68 violates four sections of the Ohio Constitution including the single-subject rule, the Health Care provision, the Equal Protection Clause, and the Due Course of Law provision.

“The ban on gender-affirming care will cause severe harm to transgender youth. These personal, private medical decisions should remain between families and doctors; they don’t belong to politicians. H.B. 68 violates the Ohio Constitution in multiple ways. We will fight in court to ensure that trans youth and their parents can access critically important, lifesaving healthcare without government intrusion,” said Freda Levenson, Legal Director at the ACLU of Ohio.

On Jan. 24, the Ohio legislature voted to override Governor Mike DeWine’s veto of this bill.

The lawsuit asks the court to issue a temporary restraining order to prevent the enforcement of HB68 before the law is set to take effect on April 24, 2024.

The full complaint can be read here.













