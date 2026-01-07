Ohio State wide receiver declares for NFL Draft

COLUMBUS — An Ohio State wide receiver has declared for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Junior wideout Carnell Tate posted a note on social media that he will declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

He caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns this past season for the Buckeyes.

In a thank-you note that he posted on X and Instagram, Tate thanked his family, coaches, and teammates for their support.

“Being a Buckeye has been an amazing ride that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” he said. “From day one, I’ve always dreamed of playing for this program, and it has been a dream come true. This program has pushed me to be my best, taught me how to compete at the highest level, and given me memories and relationships I’ll never forget.”

Tate also thanked his coaches, including Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and former OSU offensive coordinator Brian Hartline.

“Your lessons on and off the field have made me a better player and a better person,” he said. “I have decided to take the next step in my career and declare for the NFL Draft. I’m proud of everything I’ve accomplished at Ohio State and will carry the lessons, relationships, and memories from this program with me forever.”

Underclassmen have until Jan. 14 to submit a petition to the league to declare for the NFL Draft, according to NFL.com.

A Jan. 23 deadline is exclusively for underclassmen in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

