Ohio State revokes fraternity’s status after violating hazing, alcohol rules

COLUMBUS — An Ohio State University (OSU) fraternity had its organizational status revoked after it violated hazing and alcohol violations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Kappa chapter of Kappa Delta Rho had its registered student organization status revoked for four years, an OSU spokesperson told our news partner, WBNS-TV.

TRENDING STORIES:

The fraternity was placed on interim suspension in March due to hazing allegations, according to the spokesperson.

The Officer of Student Conduct investigated and found that the fraternity violated alcohol and hazing rules, WBNS said.

An OSU spokesperson sent WBNS this statement:

“The conduct investigation is ongoing, and we have no additional information to share. Any information about a criminal investigation would need to come from the Columbus Police. Finally, privacy laws prevent us from providing an update on the student.”

Kappa Delta Rho’s status has been revoked through May 2030.

This is their second hazing incident in the last three years, according to the student conduct website.

The fraternity has five days to appeal the punishment.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]