Ohio State legend Eddie George named new Bowling Green head coach

BOWLING GREEN — An Ohio State Buckeye legend is back in Ohio as a university head football coach.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Former Buckeye running back Eddie George has been named the new head football coach at Bowling Green State University, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

He spent the previous four years as the head coach at Tennessee State University in Nashville.

“I am truly excited to be the head coach at Bowling Green State University,” said George. “Bowling Green is a wonderful community that has embraced the school and the athletics department. We are eager to immerse ourselves in the community and help build this program to the greatness it deserves.

He added that he is overwhelmed with “excitement and joy” for the opportunity.

“I’m also thrilled to be back in the great state of Ohio, where I played my college football. I look forward to meeting the team,” George stated.

BGSU posted a social media video of George arriving Sunday night.

“I am so glad to be here,” George said. “Can’t wait to see you in the morning.”

He won the 1995 Heisman Trophy at Ohio State. The OSU legend is in the College Football Hall of Fame.

George played for the Tennessee Titans and the Dallas Cowboys.

He will be introduced at a news conference this morning at 10:30 a.m.

Another Eddie George Touchdown in the Great State of Ohio😤 🏈@EddieGeorge2727 x #AyZiggy 🟠🟤 pic.twitter.com/ndj7c11wpE — BGSU Football (@BG_Football) March 10, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group