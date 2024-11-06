Ohio State is No. 2 in initial College Football Playoff top 25 ranking

Ohio State (7-1) is No. 2 in the first of six College Football Playoff top 25 reveals released Tuesday night.

We will follow the weekly release of college football’s top 25 all the way through the 2024-2025 playoffs.

The Buckeyes lone loss of the season came at the hands of No. 1 Oregon (9-0), the country’s top-rated team, and Ohio State on Saturday defeated a Penn State team that as of Tuesday night captured a No. 6 ranking.

The updated ranking was released at 7:15 p.m. Eastern.

According to the 2024-2025 CFP Bracket for Week 11, The Buckeyes are the No. 5 seed and would take on No. 12-seed Boise State.

The selection committee put the Buckeyes the highest among teams with a loss, one spot ahead of Georgia, in the first of its weekly rankings revealed Tuesday night, our partner, The Columbus Dispatch, reported.

In the major polls released earlier this week, the teams had been flip-flopped with the Bulldogs holding onto the No. 2 ranking.

There was little surprise at the top of the committee’s rankings with undefeated Oregon at No. 1.

The Buckeyes were ahead of the Football Bowl Subdivision’s four other unbeaten teams, including No. 4 Miami, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 BYU and No. 25 Army.

Ohio State’s triumph at Penn State last Saturday strengthened its position, adding a win over a ranked team to its résumé. Four of the Buckeyes’ first six wins were over teams with winning records, but none are ranked in the top-25. The Nittany Lions are No. 6 and had been undefeated until last weekend.

