Ohio State falls to TCU in first round of NCAA Tournament

REENVILLE, S.C. — The Ohio State Buckeyes lost a close game to the Texas Christian University (TCU) Horned Frogs 66-64 on Thursday, eliminating them from the NCAA Tournament.

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The No. 8-seeded Buckeyes were able to keep it close with No. 9 TCU, but the Horned Frogs were able to pull away toward the end of the first half.

Going into halftime, Ohio State trailed 39-24.

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The Buckeyes outscored the Horned Frogs 27-40 in the second half, but TCU was able to score and take the lead with around four seconds left in the game.

The starting five for Ohio State all broke double digits, with sophomore guard John Mobley Jr. leading the way with 15 points.

With the win, TCU advances to the second. They’ll face the winner of No. 1 Duke and No. 16 Siena.

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