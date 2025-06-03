Ohio Stadium rolling out new premium seating option in 2026

COLUMBUS — A new premium seating option is coming to Ohio Stadium for the 2026 season.

Located in the south endzone, the new space will feature 400 premium chairback seats, the widest in seats in the stadium, situated on top of nine field-level suites.

Each seat will cost $6,000 for the season, according to the university.

The south endzone seating also includes dedicated restrooms and exclusive access to seats through the Ohio State player tunnel.

Purchasing a premium seat in this section will also provide access to purchase game day parking, as well as away game and postseason ticket opportunities.

The seats include access to the 1922 Club, a brand new experience offering game day access with all-inclusive food, beer, and wine. The 1922 Club is also expected to open in 2026.

Ohio State is currently accepting deposits for the 400 premium seats. Information on doing so can be found here.

Those interested in purchasing a field-level suite can fill out a form to do so here.

Our sister station, WBNS in Columbus, reported that the band, which usually sits in the south endzone, will be moved to the north endzone.

