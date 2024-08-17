Ohio sheriff’s deputy facing more than 30 counts of rape fired

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Sheriff’s Deputy who was indicted on more than 30 counts of rape last month has been fired.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin announced Deputy Charles Davis’ termination on Thursday after an administrative hearing, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

“Given the gravity of the allegations, Sheriff Baldwin has determined that relieving Deputy Davis of his duties was necessary,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Davis, 50, was arrested on July 31st by the U.S. Marshals Task Force after he was indicted on 58 total counts - 32 counts of rape and 26 counts of gross sexual imposition.

The sheriff’s office said Davis was immediately placed on leave when they were made aware of the investigation in September 2023.

Davis is accused of engaging in sexual conduct several times with someone under the age of 13 between March 1, 2020, and Aug. 7, 2021, according to the indictment filed in the Ross County Court of Common Pleas.

He is also accused of engaging in sexual conduct when he “purposely compelled the said other person to submit by force or threat of force.”

Davis pleaded not guilty to all counts and was released from the Ross County Jail on his own recognizance. His bond was set at $500,000.

