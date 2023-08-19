Ohio sees lowest unemployment rate on record

COLUMBUS — Ohio now has the most filled jobs in state history.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the buckeye state currently has more than 5.6 million jobs, according to data released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Ohio has added nearly 68,000 jobs this year.

“A growing economy is important for more than economic reasons—it allows our children and grandchildren to have great career opportunities without ever leaving Ohio,” DeWine said.

President Joe Biden issued a statement in response to this milestone.

. We have seen more than $31 billion in private sector investment pour into Ohio for manufacturing and the industries of the future, strengthening our economy now and laying the groundwork for thousands of good-paying jobs in the years ahead.” Biden said in part.

Ohio’s 3.3 percent unemployment rate for July is just below the national average of 3.5 percent.





