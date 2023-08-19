Record number of students expected to attend Cedarville University this year

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University is welcoming students back to campus this weekend.

>>RELATED: Students moving this weekend to University of Dayton for fall semester

More than 1,000 first-time freshmen students began their college experience Friday at Cedarville’s “Getting Started” event, a university spokesperson said.

Cedarville’s admission team anticipates more than 1,000 freshmen will make up part of the largest student body in the university’s 137-year history.

They moved into their residence hall rooms; some will be living in the brand-new Morton Hall.

The entire student body will return to campus this weekend.

Classes will begin on Wednesday.

©2023 Cox Media Group