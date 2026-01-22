Ohio seeing decline in flu cases, but could see rise in coming weeks

Ohio is seeing a decline in flu cases, and they hope it stays that way.

“There is still a window of opportunity for people who may not yet have gotten the flu shot go get out and get that,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of health, said.

Vanderhoff said hospitals and health organizations across the state want to do everything they can to avoid the usual trend from happening.

This flu season so far, the state has seen over 6,000 cases of what they deemed the super flu.

“Anything that we can do to prevent the tragedy of one of our children being lost to the flu, that’s something that we need to take active steps to try to prevent,” Vanderhoff said.

Health officials urged good hygiene practices like washing your hands and staying home if you have flu symptoms.

Cases typically rise into February.

