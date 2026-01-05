Ohio school employee killed in crash

HAMILTON COUNTY — An employee for an area school district was killed in a car crash last week, according to our news partner WCPO-9 TV.

The crash happened at Winton Road and Kemper Meadow Drive in Hamilton County on Friday.

23-year-old Katie Lorenzo died in this crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

WCPO-9 reported that Lorenzo worked for Princeton City Schools as a bilingual career coach in the Career Navigator Program.

“We are heartbroken by this tragic news and we find comfort in knowing that she had a tremendous impact on her students, their families, her colleagues and our community. Katie was a shining example of a curious mind, always wanting to learn, improve and help others. She took time to build relationships with students, families and community businesses to help young people find a pathway to success. We will miss her greatly, and she will always be remembered as a true difference maker,” a Princeton City School District spokesperson said.

The district told WCPO-9 that Lorenzo conducted training and hiring workshops to help students learn skills to set them up for successful careers and facilitate events.

Additional information on this crash, including cause and any other injuries, was not immediately available.

