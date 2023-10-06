Ohio to receive federal funding for roads, bridges through DOT

OHIO — The state of Ohio will receive federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has announced $2 billion has been allocated to the state to invest in roads and bridges, a spokesperson said.

“Long-needed major improvements are coming to America’s network of roads, bridges, and highways,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Thanks to President Biden, we are proud to deliver funding to modernize roads and bridges across America--strengthening our supply chains, creating good-paying jobs, and connecting Americans to every corner of this country.”

National Highway Performance Programs ($989,447,252)

Surface Transportation Block Grant ($481,352,718)

Highway Safety Improvement Program ($102,782,353)

Railway-Highway Crossings Program ($9,416,240)

Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program ($108,550,282)

Metropolitan Planning ($15,899,254)

National Highway Freight Program ($48,364,363)

Carbon Reduction Program ($42,920,617)

PROTECT Formula Program ($48,803,817)

National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program ($29,845,089)

Appalachian Development Highway System ($19,747,591)

“These historic investments in American infrastructure give States the flexibility they need to determine how to allocate funds for a range of transportation projects such as improving safety for all road users, replacing aging bridges, and reducing carbon emissions,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt.

