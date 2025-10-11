Ohio ranks among top states for trick-or-treating

OHIO — A new study has ranked Ohio among the top states for trick-or-treating in the country.

KURU Footwear recently ranked all 50 states by walkability, child population, pedestrian safety, average Halloween temperatures, and Halloween enthusiasm (as measured by Google Trends).

The study found that Ohio ranked No. 2, due to its strong mix of family presence and Halloween spirit.

Ohio has an average Halloween temperature of 50 degrees and has a walk score of 41, with a low pedestrian fatality rate of 1.08 per 100,000.

KURU Footwear also found that neighborhoods come alive on Oct. 31, as Ohio has a high search interest in trick-or-treating and 21.7% of residents are under the age of 18.

The following states ranked in the top 10:

Illinois Ohio Wisconsin Indiana Utah Pennsylvania Iowa New Hampshire Michigan Minnesota

