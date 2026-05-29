Ohio ranks 10th in country for stress levels, study finds

DAYTON — Ohio is ranked the 10th most stressed state in the country, according to a new study. The study examined factors such as mental health, physical activity, and self-reported well-being.

Enclave Bioactives released the study, which utilized data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The findings indicate that just under 45% of Ohio residents report their health to be very good, and the state’s inactivity rate is just more than 20%.

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However, Ohio’s depression rate stands at nearly 27%, placing it among the highest rates nationwide.

Stress can manifest in various aspects of life, including rising costs, workplace challenges, and personal relationships.

Kevin Foley, a licensed therapist and chemical dependency counselor with Mental Fortitude Therapy, often observes individuals overwhelmed by external factors.

Foley described how stress affects people, stating that “it takes a toll and it almost like the body wants to rest, but the stress is kind of like a smoke alarm keeps chirping in their head and they can’t quite rest, even though they’re going to sleep and trying to keep a regular schedule as much as possible and that’s where they see a lot day in and day out.”

Foley advises people to identify what truly bothers them and to focus on their priorities.

He emphasized the importance of reconnecting with others. “Reconnect with people in real life, like their friend that they’ve had a long-time connection with, but they haven’t seen in a while, reconnect with what matters most to them, and usually the person begins to go away because they reconnect with what is really true for themselves in a clear and focused way,” Foley said.

Foley also suggested seeking help from a licensed professional if stress becomes too much to handle.

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