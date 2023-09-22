Ohio police officer suffers stroke just 2 days before her wedding

LAKE COUNTY, Oh. — A police department is asking for prayers for one of their own. Patrol Officer Maddie Orton suffered a stroke just days before her wedding, according to the Willowick Police Department. Willowick is in Lake County, outside Cleveland.

The sister of Orton’s fiancé told Cleveland 19 News Orton was shopping with her mother when she suffered a stroke, and has since undergone several brain surgeries.

Her family released a statement that reads:

Dear Friends and Family, Many of you have seen posts asking for prayers on behalf of Maddie. Maddie suffered a stroke last week at the young age of 27 just two days before her wedding. She currently serves as an officer for the Willowick Police Department. Maddie is a ray of sunshine who lights up any room she walks in with her fun loving and humorous personality. We continue to ask for your prayers of support, love, strength, and healing as she continues her journey towards recovery. — Family statement

“She’s been a great officer for us, been a great addition, and we miss her,” Lt. Keith Lawrence told WKYC.

Multiple police departments have posted Orton’s picture with the #MaddieStrong to show their support.

You can find stroke signs and symptoms here.

