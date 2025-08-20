Ohio police officer arrested for OVI after crashing into pizza restaurant

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio police officer was arrested for OVI after crashing into a pizza restaurant early Wednesday morning, according to our CBS affiliate, WOIO-19 TV.

The crash happened at Romeo’s Pizza, at 28931 Lorain Road, in North Olmsted, around 2:45 a.m.

When North Olmsted police arrived on scene, they found a Volkswagen Jetta that had crashed into the side of the restaurant.

WOIO-19 identified the driver as Cleveland Police Officer Gary Eugene Kane II.

Ohio Attorney General records indicate that Kane is a 9-year veteran with the Cleveland police.

Officers helped Kane out of the car and noticed a glossy appearance in his eyes and smelled a strong odor of alcohol, WOIO-19 reported.

A North Olmsted police report notes that Kane refused to take a standard field sobriety test and was arrested on OVI charges.

Police marked that Kane refused to submit to a blood test as he repeatedly told officers, “Take it by hospital,” instead of saying yes or no, according to WOIO-19.

Medics responded to the scene to evaluate Kane and later transported him to a hospital.

WOIO-19 reported that Kane was cited for failure to control and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The Cleveland Division of Police provided the following statement to our CBS affiliate.

"Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Jarod Schlacht confirms Officer Gary Kane was arrested on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, by the North Olmsted Police Department. The incident that led to this arrest occurred outside the city of Cleveland while Kane was off duty. The North Olmsted Police will conduct the investigation. The Cleveland Police Internal Affairs Unit will monitor the process to stay informed on the outcome of the investigation. Officer Kane will remain on restricted duty pending the adjudication of the case. Kane was hired by the Division of Police in December 2015 and most recently served in the Fifth District, Basic Patrol Section." — Cleveland Division of Police

