Ohio pizzeria offering limited-time heart shaped pizza for Valentine’s Day

CINCINNATI — An Ohio pizzeria is offering a limited-time pizza just in time for Valentine’s Day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria introduced its first-ever Heart-Shaped Pizza, calling it “the cheesiest way to say ‘I Love You’ this Valentine’s Day.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The pizza dough is shaped into a heart, then topped with LaRosa’s family recipe sauce and provolone cheese, along with a choice of toppings for an additional charge. It is equal to a medium LaRosa’s pizza and costs $12.49 for cheese.

The box is decorated to “capture the charm of old-fashioned Valentine’s Day cards,” according to LaRosa’s.

“There’s a saying that the fastest way to the heart is through the stomach,” Mike LaRosa, the CEO of LaRosa’s, Inc., said. “Call me a hopeless romantic, but I couldn’t agree more! We created our Heart Shaped Pizza to be a delicious way to get extra cheesy this Valentine’s Day with any special person you care about—a partner, a child, a Galentine’s Day friend, a parent, a co-worker, a favorite teacher, or coach.”

The limited-time pizza is available now through Feb. 22. The pizza is available at LaRosa’s locations, and a cheese or pepperoni pizza can be shipped frozen nationwide via this website.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group